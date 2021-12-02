March 30, 1929 – November 23, 2021

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mary Shkopich on November 23, 2021 at her home in Meadow Manor in Meadow Lake, SK.

Mom was born on March 30, 1929 in Poland and immigrated to Canada June 21, 1930 on the ship Alaunia. The family settled on a small farm in St. Walburg and later moved to Meadow Lake in 1943. Mom married John Shkopich in 1953 and they raised four children.

She immensely enjoyed her always lush garden and was usually the first to plant, the first to harvest and the first to share her bounty, never missing a year.

Mom’s lifelong passion was fishing with family and friends whether on the ice, on a shore or in a boat. There was nothing better than to have a pickerel on the line. Mom was an exceptional cook and there was nothing more rewarding than to bake, can, make head cheese, cabbage rolls and soups for family and friends.

Mom is survived by her sons: Don (Marvis), Allan (Evelyn); her daughters: Diane (Ken) and Gloria. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.

She is predeceased by her parents John and Matrona Klimuk; son-in-law: Harley; grandson Chad; great grandchild: Michael; and her sisters: Nina, Olga, Anne and brothers: John and Nicki.

Cremation has taken place and her ashes will be spread at her favourite place next summer at a family gathering.

To share memories and condolences, please visit: jethomasfuneralhome.com