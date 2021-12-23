Loon Lake RCMP is asking for the public’s help locating the family of Brittany Blackwell.

On Oct. 23, 64-year-old Brittany Blackwell passed away in the RM of Loon Lake. Loon Lake RCMP have been actively trying to locate her family to let them know of this, but have been unsuccessful.

Loon Lake RCMP is not investigating her death; officers are only trying to locate her next-of-kin.

“It’s important we speak with a member of Brittany’s family,” explained Loon Lake RCMP’s Sgt. Earl Keewatin. “We’ve been trying to find her family for almost two months now. We’ve made local inquiries, checked RCMP databases and asked community partners to share any information they can about Brittany. We understand this is not the typical way to reach out to next-of-kin, but we are now asking the public to help us identify members of her family.”

Brittany may have connections to the Assiniboia area, but this has not been confirmed.

Anyone who has information is asked to call the Loon Lake RCMP at 306-837-2440.