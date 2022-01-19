“The date doesn’t really matter to me – I’m just happy to have a perfect wife who blessed me with another perfect child.”



These are the words of Meadow Lake’s Quincy Winkler whose wife, Katherine, gave birth to the Meadow Lake Hospital’s 2022 New Year’s baby earlier this month when Millie Winkler was born Jan. 5 at 6:45 p.m. Millie weighed eight pounds, seven ounces at the time of her birth and is a little sister to the couple’s four-year-old son, Jett.



“I wasn’t even thinking about the possibility of her being the New Year’s baby – it was getting toward the end of my pregnancy and I just wanted to have my baby,” Katherine Winkler said.



Winkler, who works at the hospital as a nurse, said she knew it wouldn’t be ideal to have her baby in Meadow Lake on a weekend because the OR would not be available.



“I ended up being induced and had my baby Wednesday, Jan. 5,” she added. “I really wanted to be able to stay here with my colleagues and co-workers, and have my baby here. For Millie to be the first baby of the year was kind of neat, especially to be able to celebrate that with all my co-workers.”



The attending physician who delivered Millie was Dr. Rebecca Epp.



“I’m really thankful she was able to be there both days I was in labour,” Katherine Winkler said. “It wasn’t the typical labour, as I had to be induced, and she is a very close colleague. I’m glad she was there.”



She also went on to express her optimism for the year that lies ahead.



“It’s a New Year and hopefully this year is a little better than the last one,” Winkler said. “We’re starting things out with a new, healthy baby. We couldn’t ask for anything more.”

by Phil Ambroziak