The Meadow Lake RCMP would like to offer express service when it comes to delivering potential mail thieves to a local jail cell.



In order to do so, however, police are asking for the public’s assistance when it comes to identifying the person or persons responsible for breaking into several Canada Post community mailboxes in Meadow Lake last week. Fourteen break-ins were reported to police leading up to Dec. 31.



According to the RCMP, mailbox doors were found hanging open. While it is unclear if any mail went missing from these mailboxes, police are warning residents to keep an eye on their mail.



“The RCMP are working closely with Canada Post and have planning in place to catch the people responsible,” explained S/Sgt. Ryan How, Meadow Lake RCMP detachment commander. “There are multiple serious criminal offences that could be laid in this investigation including mischief over $5,000 for the damages to the mailboxes, theft, possession or property obtained by crime, and others.”



According to Eunice Machuhi of Canada Post media relations, Canada Post’s security and investigation team is aware of the break-ins in Meadow Lake and reiterated the fact police are investigating.



“Repairs to these mailboxes have already begun. In the meantime, affected customers can temporarily pick up their mail at the Meadow Lake Post Office located at 204 1st St. East, Mondays to Fridays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.,” Machuhi said. “We thank our customers for their patience while we work to resume regular mail delivery.”



Machuhi went on to say Canada Post takes mail security very seriously.



“We ask customers who believe they have not received a specific piece of mail to contact the sender. Customers concerned about identity fraud should contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501,” Machuhi noted.



How, meanwhile, reiterated – until the suspect(s) are arrested – police encourage the public to check their mail daily to ensure valuables don’t stay in the boxes overnight.



“These types of thefts are very frustrating,” he said. “The thieves are clearly taking advantage of the fact there are dozens of mailboxes spread out through the city that can’t be monitored. RCMP would also like the public to be aware that these types of incidents could result in identity theft if the wrong documents were stolen.”



Anyone with information about the mailbox break-ins can contact the Meadow Lake RCMP at 306-236-2570.

