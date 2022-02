June 25, 1956 – February 6, 2022

Debra Schwartz passed away in St. Paul’s Hospital in Saskatoon, SK. She will be sadly missed by family, friends and neighbours whose lives she touched.

She worked as a R.N. and helped out on the farm. She loved cutting grass and always had her Little Buddy who rode on the mower with her.

Donations in her memory can be made to the Crones and Colitis Society, Canadian Cancer Society or St. Paul’s Hospital.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.