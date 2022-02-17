February 26, 1947 – February 4, 2022

Joseph Matthew Twanow, 74, of Meadow Lake, SK passed away on February 4, 2022, surrounded by beloved family. Joe was born in Prince Albert and grew up in Melfort. He lived in Fort Qu’Appelle for the early part of his career as a Technician for Saskatchewan fisheries. In 1985 he and his wife, Alloha, moved to Meadow Lake, where he continued to work in the beautiful lakes of Northern Saskatchewan. After retirement, he served the community as a school bus driver and enjoyed golf, bowling, fishing, camping, and hunting. Joe will be dearly missed and always remembered.

Joe was predeceased by his mother, Mabel, and father Alex Twanow; foster parents: Andrew and Josephine Bednaz; his sister: Mary Anne Nelson; foster sisters: Nellie and Francis; foster brother: Henry; brother-in-law: Dennis Kallio; sister-in-law: Ardele Bothner.

He leaves to mourn his passing: wife – Alloha; sons: Gerald (Diane), Collin (Victoria); grandchildren: Marshall, Amy, Jordan, Eric and Mia Twanow; step grandsons: Michael (Jamie) & David Ward; foster sisters: Wilma, Rochelle, & Emily; sisters-in-law: Linda Kallio, Elaine Bothner & Vivian Bothner; numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Joe’s Life was held on Saturday, February 12th at 2:00 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 76 in Meadow Lake.

Memorial tributes can be made to:

Saskatchewan Wildlife Federation Fish Enhancement Program 9 Lancaster Road, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1M8; Northwest Community Lodge Association 515 3rd Street West, Meadow Lake, SK S9X 1L1;

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 76 Poppy Fund Box 309, Meadow Lake, SK S9X 1Y3

Alloha, Gerald, Collin and our families say a very special thank you to the L. Gervais Memorial Care Facility staff, and Meadow Lake Hospital doctors and staff, for your caring and compassion. To each of our friends and family that has phoned, visited, brought food, and sent us your condolences, thank you so much. You are all very special.