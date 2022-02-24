March 30, 1960 – February 10, 2022

Vernon Lorne Epp was born in Edmonton, AB on March 30, 1960 and passed away in Goodsoil, SK at the age of 61 on February 10, 2022.

Vern is lovingly survived by his wife: Jean Epp; children: Kelly Epp (Hanna) and Jesse Epp (Kamara) of Goodsoil; brother: Leon Epp (Dorothy Romashanko, d. 2021) of Springside, SK; sister: Mae Buday of Saskatoon; as well as aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.

Vern did not have grandchildren of his own but was fortunate to have a granddaughter from Hanna named Maddison. She was part of his life for a short time before his passing and he loved every moment.

Vern was predeceased by his parents: Henry and Annette Epp; and brother: Peter Epp.

Vern was always there to give a helping hand or joke to make a person smile. There was no shortness to his kindness and he will be missed by all who knew him.

The family would like to say thank you for all the thoughts, prayers, visits and donations of gifts.