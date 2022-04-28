On April 25 at approximately 1:30 a.m., Beauval RCMP received a report of a disturbance and suspicious fire at a residence in Beauval.

Investigation has determined several individuals approached vehicles parked outside the residence. The vehicles’ windows were smashed and one was determined to have damage consistent with firearm discharge. They had also been damaged by fire. There was a person inside one of the vehicles at the time. They were not injured.

Occupants of the residence approached the individuals and they were sprayed with bear mace. Bear mace was also sprayed at the door of the residence. Some occupants reported experiencing minor effects from the bear mace.

As a result of investigation, Braydon Durocher 24, Jelena Lafleur-Laliberte, 19 and Vincent Roy, 25, all of Beauval, and two male teens have each been charged with: two counts of assault with weapon; one count of arson – disregard for human life; one count of arson – damage to property; one count of possession of a weapon for committing an offence; and one count of uttering threats against a person.

One male teen was arrested April 25 and will appear in court in Beauval May 18 at 10 a.m. He can’t be identified as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Warrants have been issued for the others’ arrests and Beauval RCMP are actively working to locate and arrest them.

Braydon Durocher is described as approximately 5’8” and 135 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Jelena Lafleur-Laliberte is described as approximately 5’6”. She has medium-length brown hair and brown eyes. She often wears a nose ring.

Vincent Roy is described as approximately 6’1” and 210 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police cannot provide identifying details of the other male teen wanted on warrant as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

If seen, Braydon Durocher, Jelena Lafleur-Laliberte or Vincent Roy should not be approached. Call Beauval RCMP at 306-288-6400 with information on their whereabouts. Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submitting a tip online atwww.saskcrimestoppers.com.