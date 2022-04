June 28, 1947 – March 14, 2022

Roland was born June 28, 1947 in Smeaton, SK and passed away suddenly in his home on March 14, 2022 in Dorintosh, SK.

He now joins his Father, Peter Koopman and Mother Rose Marie (Isabelle) Bilodeau.

He leaves behind his son, Cory (Anji), brothers John (Sharon), David (Debbie), and sister Cecile (Bryan) Stoughton, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Roland was very loved by his family and will be deeply missed by many people he met throughout his 74 years.