October 8, 1940 – April 4, 2022

With heavy hearts, the family Paul Kuffert sadly announces his passing on April 4, 2022 in the city of Edmonton, AB at the age of 81.

Paul is survived by his wife and the love of his life, Shirley (nee Tolley). He is also survived by his son Greg (Shelly), daughter Janet Hehr (Steven); grandsons: Garen Kuffert, Brenan Kuffert, Callan Feser (Victoria) and Landon Feser (Jenna); granddaughters Elysa Kuffert and Rhianne Fossen (Joseph); five precious great granddaughters: Clara Feser, Maia Feser, Hunter Feser, Aletheia Fossen and Milena Fossen; brothers: Alex Kuffert of Burlington, ON and William (Judy) Kuffert of North Battleford, SK; sisters-in-law: Irene Kuffert of Saskatoon, SK; Evelyn Fuller of Saskatoon and Adele Freimark of Saskatoon; brothers-in-law: Daryl (Lorna) Tolley of Saskatoon and Terry (Diane) Tolley of Prince Albert, SK as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Paul was predeceased by his parents: Wilhelm and Lydia; brothers: Harry, Alfred and Leo; in-laws: Ralph and Clara Tolley; brothers-in-law: George Freimark and Lew Tolley; sister-in-law: Bonnie Tolley.

Paul was a high school teacher for many years before taking up carpentry full time. He built many homes in Meadow Lake and his workmanship was second to none. Realtors in the area advertised homes for sale as “Paul Kuffert built” and anyone purchasing that home knew they were getting a quality built home.

When Paul and Shirley moved to Meadow Lake, they quickly discovered the beauty of the Meadow Lake Provincial Park and the crystal clear northern Saskatchewan lakes. Dad enjoyed numerous camping and fishing trips with family and friends and created many fond memories.

He was loved by many for his gentle and humble spirit, never seeking to be the centre of attention. To his family, he was a pillar of strength and the one to go to for advice and support. His legacy will live on in his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren who are grateful to have had him in their lives.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Society. A memorial for those wishing to attend will be held on May 14, 2022 at 1:30 pm at the Alliance Church, Meadow Lake.