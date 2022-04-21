Some time during the night of April 20 or during the early morning of April 21, the Meadow Lake Fire Hall was broken into and more than $5,000 worth of Milwaukee tools were stolen.

The tools include a chainsaw, Milwaukee drills and other small miscellaneous tools. The tools are labelled “MLFD” in black and white. The suspects are believed to have left westbound from Meadow Lake on Highway 55.

Meanwhile, between March 30 and 31, a local construction business shop in Meadow Lake was broken into and $25,000 worth of Milwaukee tools were stolen.



The Milwaukee tools include a Miller Mig welder, a chainsaw, a leaf blower, grinders, drills and a large assortment of batteries and charging stations.



Anyone with information about this or any other crime is encouraged to contact the nearest police service or RCMP, or to remain anonymous, call Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, *8477 on SaskTel Mobility, text TIP206 plus your message to CRIMES (274637) or submit a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.



If the information leads to an arrest or a case being cleared, it could mean a cash reward of up to $2,000.