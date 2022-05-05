December 21, 1943 – April 24, 2022

It is with deep sadness that the family of Larry Mills Caverly of Brooks, announce his peaceful passing on Sunday April 24th, 2022 at the Brooks Health Centre with his wife Carol at his side at 78 years of age.

Larry was born on December 21st, 1943 and raised in Meadow Lake, Sk. He graduated from Carpenter High School in 1962 and later graduated from Teacher’s College in Saskatoon. Larry started his career at Central School in Battleford, Sk. In 1966 he married Carol Neufeld. Larry then graduated from the University of Saskatchewan in Saskatoon in 1968, with a Bachelor of Education Degree. He went on to teach at the Rocky Lane School in Fort Vermilion School Division in northern Alberta from 1968-69.

Due to his father’s poor health, Larry returned to teach in Meadow Lake, so that he could be close to help. In 1972, Larry and Carol bought his parent’s farm and he retired from teaching in 1974 and went to full time farming. Over the years the farm expanded to a 200 cow/calf/grasser operation. Larry and Carol retired and sold the farm in 2020 and moved to Brooks, to be close to family.

Larry was a sensitive, loving and caring son, brother, husband, father and grandfather. He was a hard worker and also enjoyed the outdoors, loved to dance and play cards. Larry also loved to visit with family, friends and neighbours.

Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.

Larry was predeceased by his parents, Mills and Ruby.

He will be missed and forever in the hearts of his loving wife Carol; loving son Troy (Natasha) and their children Traiya and Trinity; loving son Orin (Farrah) and their children Alyssa and Ty; loving sister Gloria (Harold) Evans and their son Blaine and numerous other nieces and nephews.

His cremains will be placed with his parents in the St. Cyr Lake Cemetery, SK, when Carol joins him. In memory of Larry, if friends desire, memorial tributes may be made directly to either the Alzheimer’s Society of Canada, 20 Eglinton Avenue West, 16th Floor, Toronto, Ontario M4R 1K8 www.alzheimer.caor Hydrocephalus Canada, 16 Four Seasons Place, Suite 111, Toronto, Ontario M9B 6E5 www.hydrocephalus.ca

“A limb has fallen from the family tree that says grieve not for me.

Remember the best times, the laughter, the song the good life I lived while I was strong.”

Cremation is entrusted to and conducted at Smith Funeral Home Ltd. and Crematorium, Brooks, AB.

