April 23, 1957 – April 3, 2022

It is with great difficulty and very heavy hearts that we announce the passing of (Bob) Robert Gordon Alger on April 3, 2022, with his family by his side.

Bob is survived by his life time partner of 46 years together and 41 ½ years married to Joleen (Brown) Alger; daughter Kalie-Ann (Kent); sons: Brock (Laura) and Mitch (Courtney); grandchildren: Kash, Linkoln, London Alger-East; Addison, William Alger; Tyce and Ryker Alger. As well as his mother: Nelda Alger; brothers: Richard Alger (Dawn); Clark Alger (Jodie); sister: Valerie McIntyre (Brent); father: Gordon Alger (Rosalind); half-brothers: Jonathan Alger and Shea Alger; as well as numerous nieces and nephews whom he loved very much.

He was predeceased by his sister Joanne (Alger) Peacock; grandparents Hans and Albertine Alger; uncle Donnie Alger; auntie Diane (Alger) Hughes; father-in-law George Brown and mother-in-law Gladys Brown.

Bob was born and raised in Meadow Lake, SK. He started his electrical career in 1976 and became a journeyman electrician in the fall of 1980. Bob work for numerous Electrical companies before going out on his own and forming A& H Electric with Pat Hawman in 1983, in 1989 they dissolved their partnership and Bob formed KBM Electric.

Bob was never finished learning and later in life completed his grade 12, and acquired his Firemen’s Certificate, fifth class Boiler Certificate and fourth class Power Engineer Certificated.

In 1990 Bob became employed by the Northland Pioneer Lodge in the Maintenance Department and 2007 the MS had progressed to a point where he was forced to resign from his position.

Bob was never still, he helped his brother Richard and his dad during summer with haying, and picked up numerous electrical jobs that his boys helped him with. Bob was the brains and his boys were his legs and hands.

Bob enjoyed family gatherings, watching his grandchildren whenever he had the chance, camping, boating, fishing, quading, snowmobiling, travelling, watching his children and later his grandchildren play hockey.

Bob had a wicked sense of humour and loved telling stories to anyone who would listen to him. He had such an infectious laugh that will never be forgotten.

Bob had many friends as he could talk to anyone and he will be greatly missed by so many.

Celebration of Life was Monday, April 11, 2022 at The Catholic Church, Meadow Lake, SK with Celebrant Father Doug Jeffery OMI who officiated. A come and go lunch followed at the Meadow Lake Royal Canadian Legion.

We the family of Bob Alger, would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to family and friends for the visits, flowers, cards, food, donations, prayers and kind words of comfort. To the Lunch Crew for the wonderful lunch. To Darcy and Keltie from J. E. Thomas Funeral Home and Crematorium for your compassion and professional service, to the Meadow Lake Homecare Team and Dr. Gavin for the excellent care given to Bob.