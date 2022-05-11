In the nights of May 8t and May 9, two males went into City Convenience on 5th Street West in Meadow Lake and stole food and drinks. On May 8, the suspects went in at 5:30 p.m., 10 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. and stole drinks and food. On May 9, the suspects took drinks and food and sprayed an employee with bear mace. The suspects then took off in the direction of the North West College on 7th Avenue West. Both thefts were committed by the same two suspects.



