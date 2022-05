June 24, 1930 – March 11, 2022

Violet Kozloski was born June 24, 1930 and passed away March 11, 2022.

Vi and Ted lived at Cabana where they raised their three children: Diana, Evelyn and Richard. She loved painting and quilting, as well as the Stampede parade. She lived in the Villa for the last 14 years.

She leaves behind her children: Diana Enns, Evelyn Green and Richard Kozloski; five grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. She was buried May 8, 2022.