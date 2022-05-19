February 16, 1928 – May 5, 2022

Leatha was born in Melfort, SK. Her parents were John and Wanda King. They moved to Meadow Lake in 1940. Later, Leatha lived with Laverne and Vi Week and their daughter Edith.

Leatha was employed at Pearson’s Store, the hospital kitchen and the nursing home as well as the Avenue Hotel. Leatha earned her Registered Nursing Assistant Diploma. She continued to work at the Northland Pioneers Lodge until 1989.

She resided in her own home until April 27, 2022.

Leatha joined the Salvation Army in the 1940s and remained a member until her death.

Personal Tribute by Flo Campbell

I met Leatha in June 1992 when I was appointed to Meadow Lake. She was an excellent co-worker and loyal friend. As lead lay person, with a better memory than mine; I would often ask, “Is there somewhere else I ought to be right now?”

Leatha was a very kind, caring and compassionate person. Extremely patient, she kept the corps books meticulously.

In 2007, after my retirement, we would go on excursions together. I was the driver, she was the compass. One of us had to know the direction we were travelling.

In retirement, Leatha continued to help others as long as she was able. Her hobbies included knitting, crocheting and watching TV. We persuaded her to purchase a colour TV, cable included.

When Leatha’s health started to ‘go south’ I checked on her every day. We went places until she could no longer leave her house. Fortunately, I was there with her when she passed away.

On May 4, 2022 at 6:15 pm, Leatha answered Heaven’s Roll Call “Promoted to glory!”

We love you Leatha. We are sad. We will meet again. Hallelujah!

Over the past few years, Leatha has attended Grace United Church. The congregation were so kind, helpful and accepting.

Leatha’s funeral was conducted on Friday, May 13, 2022 from Grace United Church with Rev. SunDo Hyun officiating. Internment was in Woodlawn Cemetery, Meadow Lake. J. E. Thomas Funeral Home & Crematorium was in charge of the arrangements.