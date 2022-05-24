This morning (May 24) shortly after 11 a.m., Meadow Lake RCMP received a report of a semi rollover on Highway 4, approximately 30 kilometres south of Meadow Lake. The semi was hauling diesel fuel at the time of the single vehicle rollover.

Drivers in the area can expect delays as the road remains closed as of 3 p.m. and is expected to remain so for the next several hours. Traffic is being rerouted around the scene on Highway 304 south of Meadow Lake and on Highway 26 north of North Battleford. The detour is approximately 73 kilometres in length. Drivers are encouraged to check the Highway Hotline for updates on the road closure.

The investigation is ongoing.