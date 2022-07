November 17, 1948 – May 16, 2022

Mervin was born November 17, 1948 and passed away May 16, 2022.

A wake service was held May 18 to May 20 followed by the funeral May 20, 2022 at the Lake View Complex in Buffalo Narrows, SK officiated by Lay Minister David Seright. Marlene Hansen delivered the eulogy. The pallbearers were Christian “Cowboy” Petit, Adrian Moose McCallum, Curtis Servatius, Christopher Petit, Jasmin Janvier and Jermey Tinker.