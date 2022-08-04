who passed away July 29, 2022

It is with deep sorrow and love that we mourn the passing of Dale Bauman on July 29, 2022 at the age of 72 years.

He will be remembered by his loving wife Tillie of 52 years; son: Trevor (Raylene); daughter: Jodie, two grandchildren: Jack and Charlie; three siblings: Peggy, Ann Marie (Marcel), Tony (Cindy) and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his son: Michael and his parents: Harry and Marguerite Bauman.

The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at the Royal Alexander Hospital in Edmonton, AB for their care and compassion.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 5 at 10:30 am at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church in Fort Saskatchewan, AB.

Memorial donations can be made in Dale Bauman’s name to Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.riverviewfuneral.com for the Bauman family.