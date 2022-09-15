It’s back!



After being sidelined for a couple years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Meadow Lake’s community registration night returns tonight (Sept. 15).



The event also marks the first community registration night organized by the city’s parks and recreation department, a project which has been in the works for two years.



“Community registration night takes place 7-9 p.m. at the Meadow Lake Civic Centre,” explained parks and recreation manager Regan Beck. “It was hosted by Gateway Middle School for a number of years, but it’s also a huge undertaking for people at the school who already have so many things going on. They’re busy at the start of the school year, but, for many years, Gateway was a great community steward on this, they got it started but, after talking to them, we decided a few years ago we would take it over.”



Beck went on to say Gateway staff were pleased to pass the torch to the city, adding it makes more sense for an event of this nature to be organized by the parks and recreation department.



“Things were working well as far as us taking this event off their plate, but then, of course, COVID hit,” he added. “So, for the last couple years we haven’t been able to hold community registration night. This year, however, things have changed and this will be a great opportunity for people to register themselves and their kids for a number of different activities throughout the community. It’s our pleasure to open our doors and to give these organizations from Meadow Lake and the surrounding area an opportunity to come in and show everybody what they’re doing.”



When contacted last week, Beck said 17 organizations had agreed to be on hand for community registration night. By the time things get going, however, he expects there to be anywhere from 20-25 in attendance.



“The majority of these groups will be there looking to sign people up while others will be there just to provide information on their group,” he noted. “It’s a great way for these groups to connect with the community, and it’s a great networking opportunity.”



He also spoke about the convenience of having everything under one roof which, in turn, allows for easier access to the programming offered.



“It’s fantastic for the organizations to come together,” he said. “I’m looking forward to what should be a good night.”

by Phil Ambroziak