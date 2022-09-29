The spotlight will once again shine on the Meadow Lake and area business community.



Oct. 21 is the date for the annual Meadow Lake and District Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards (MLBEX), a gale event scheduled to take place at the Meadow Lake Civic Centre during which the best of the best in local business will be recognized for a variety of achievements.



“We already have our entertainment lined up – it’s the Johner Brothers with special guests the Johner Boys,” remarked Chamber coordinator Rebecca Matheson. “As for the awards ceremony itself, this is a first for me. Honest to goodness, I am taking things day-by-day and don’t know what to expect. I’m just winging it really.”



Traditionally, MLBEX serves to recognize individuals and businesses, and their outstanding achievements, as well as their significant accomplishments which has in turn, benefited the people of Meadow Lake and area.



“It’s important to recognize our business community members,” Matheson said.



Awards categories this year include Business of the Year, Female Entrepreneur of the Year, New Business of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Customer Service, Indigenous Leader of the Year, Community Builder, Young Business Leader of the Year, Multicultural Business of the Year, Non-Profit Community Organization of the Year and the Roots of Hope Workplace Mental Health Award.



“The Roots of Hope Award was new last year,” Matheson added.



Tickets for this year’s MLBEX gala are $75 each, are on sale now and can be purchased through the Chamber office by calling 306-236-4061 or by emailing mlchamberofcommerce@sasktel.net.



“We’re hoping to have up to 250 people in attendance,” Matheson said. “I really hope this is the case. Again, I don’t know what to expect. I’ve never been to an awards show before. I am really hoping for a lot of help and direction in terms of what to do. This is a first for me. I’m looking forward to everyone having a good time. Since COVID, there haven’t been a lot of events I have been to myself. I’ve been to two weddings in the span of two-and-a-half years. I’m just looking forward to a successful night overall. Watching people get awards will be like Christmas Day to me.”



Meanwhile, the Chamber is seeking nominations for potential award recipients in all categories. Nominations can be made by visiting www.meadowlakechamber.com/events and filling out the necessary criteria.

Matheson also said nominations are open to everyone.



“From what I have gathered, people are under the assumption you need to be a Chamber member to nominate someone or to be nominated for an award,” Matheson said. “This is not the case. It’s open to everyone. You don’t be a member of the Chamber to nominate or to qualify for an award.”

by Phil Ambroziak