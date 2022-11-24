On Nov. 24 at approximately 1:10 a.m., Meadow Lake RCMP received a report of a shooting on 3rd Street West in Meadow Lake.

Initial investigation has determined an adult male was walking on the street when a black four-door car pulled up to him. An occupant of the car discharged a firearm then the car drove away. The male was transported to hospital with injuries described as serious.

No further description of the vehicle or occupants is available at this time.

On Nov. 24 at approximately 3:10 a.m., Meadow Lake RCMP received a report of an altercation at a business in Meadow Lake.

Officers immediately responded and located an injured male. He was taken to hospital by EMS with injuries described as serious. One adult female was arrested at the scene and the investigation continues at this time.

Investigators do not believe these incidents are connected, nor do they believe they are random in nature.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact Meadow Lake RCMP at 306-236-2570. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 orwww.saskcrimestoppers.com.