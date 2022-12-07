who passed away June 3, 2022

Mary ‘Louise’ Backmeier of Goodsoil, SK passed away June 3, 2022, in Edmonton, AB at the age of 82.

Left to cherish her memory is her son: Tony; her daughters: Mary (Eric), Betty (Albert), Debora (Rob); her six grandchildren: Lance, Samuel, Tara, Curtis (Taraleigh), Shawn (Geena), and Candace (Mike); four great grandchildren: Jason, Elric, Madison, and Wyatt; two brothers: Fred and Andrew; two sisters: Irene and Caroline; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband of 55 years: Jerome; parents: Amedee and Elizabeth; brother: William; and sister: Rose.

Louise was born on the farm in Lake Lenore, SK. She was the oldest of seven children. She married Jerome Backmeier in 1959. In February 1962, Louse and Jerome moved to Goodsoil, SK where they had purchased a farm. There she raised her four children, Tony, Mary, Betty, and Debora. As a farmer’s wife, she assisted her spouse in all aspects of farming. She found time to enjoy cooking, canning, gardening and as well at trying her hand at raising variety of animals including a racoon, goats, peacocks, and pheasants.

In 2003, when Louise and Jerome retired from farming, they bought a house in Goodsoil, SK. Louise enjoyed fishing, helping her neighbours and working with the Catholic Women’s League and the Goodsoil Senior’s club. Never one to be idle, she had a garden and flower beds, crocheted, had a variety of sewing projects, and enjoyed building puzzles and playing cards with her friends.

In February 2022, Louise moved to Edmonton to be with family. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Many thanks to family and friends who kept in touch and supported her over the years, especially during the pandemic when families were not always able to get together.

A Memorial Service was held at St. Boniface Roman Catholic Church, Goodsoil, SK on June 11, 2022.