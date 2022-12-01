April 16, 1940 – November 14, 2022

Jerome Joseph Noltcho was born April 16, 1940 in Dillon, SK and passed away November 14, 2022 also in Dillon, SK.

The funeral liturgy was held Nov. 19, 2022 at St. Andrew Roman Catholic Church in Dillon with Father Ramu Polimetla SDM officiating. The pallbearers were: Lorraine, Edward, Robin, Jacob Jr., DeneYu, Leonard, Silas, Patrick, Kevin and AF Stiffarm. The honorary pallbearers were Greg and his brothers, Chiefs past and present, MLTC, FSIN staff and leadership, Musicians and Gospel Singers and all who knew and loved Jerry. Internment is at Dillon Cemetery.

Jerry is survived by his wife Rita Noltcho; daughters: Kathy (Leonard) Noltcho, Renita (Silas) Noltcho, Jennifer Noltcho and Cynthia Benjamin; stepchildren: Eva (Willy) Sylvester, Vennita Sylvester, Jimmy Sylvester, Carl Sylvester, Berdy (David) Dzenlioun, Jackie Sylvester, Kamilia (Kerry) Ukrainetz and John; grandchildren: Jessica, Roxanne, Samantha, Wade, Edward, Lorraine, Robin, Myia, Taelynn, Jacob Jr., Rayden, Tathyna, Ronson, Jerrison and numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews; as well as special granddaughter: Kathyanna Noltcho; brother: Greg Noltcho; sister: Marie (Louie) John; stepbrothers: George Montgrand, Frank (Cheryl) Noltcho and Allan (Rene) Noltcho; and stepsister: Eunice Janvier.

Jerry was predeceased by his parents: Pierre Marie and Elizabeth Noltcho; stepmom: Annette Noltcho; sons: Jacob Jake, Jacob James and Jason; grandchildren: Jennis (Deneyu) Sylvester, Baby Noltcho, and Baby Lyla Dawn; brother: Martin Noltcho, Alfred Noltcho, and Howard Noltcho; sisters: Julliette George, Monique Sylvester and Clara Gunn.