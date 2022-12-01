November 11, 1957 – August 23, 2022

It is with broken hearts, that the family of Sylvia Rae Hoffart, beloved wife of Brian Hoffart, late of Green Lake, SK, announce her passing on August 23, 2022, at the age of 64 years.

There will be a Private Family Memorial Service held for Sylvia, following the service Sylvia will be laid to rest in the Whitefox Cemetery.

In lieu of tributes, memorial donations may be made in memory of Sylvia to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Sylvia is lovingly survived by her husband of 44 years, Brian Hoffart of Green Lake, SK; her daughter: Naomi Thifault (Tommy) of Regina, SK, and children: Savayla & Zaxton; her son, Neil (Jody) Hoffart of Saskatoon, SK, and children: Tanner, Gracie, & Hailey; her father: Maurice Tatlow of Love, SK; her siblings: Jim Tatlow (Patricia) of Makwa, SK; Don (Amber) Tatlow of Makwa, SK; Wayne (Taryn) Tatlow of Nelson, BC; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends made over the years.

Sylvia is predeceased by her mother: Elizabeth Tatlow; her sister: Sharon Tatlow; and her grandmother: Ida Evans.

Family and friends wishing to send online condolences are welcome to visit www.beaulacfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Beau "Lac" Funeral Home and Crematorium, Tammy Smart Funeral Director, Shellbrook, SK 306-747-2828.