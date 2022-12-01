November 29, 1931 – October 7, 2022

Peter Degenhardt passed away peacefully on Oct. 7, 2022 in the Chilliwack General Hospital at the age of 90. He was born in Prelate, SK on Nov. 29, 1931.

He is survived by his siblings: Eva Roth(Leo), Conrad Degenhardt (Irene), Katherine Hofer (Edward), August Penning (Mary); and his children: Adele Buhay and Mark Degenhardt (Andrea), along with numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his parents: Valentine Degenhardt and Monica Bosch; his siblings: Magdalena Honish (Arthur), Fred Degenhardt (Clara); and his children: Monica Lalonde (Daniel), Stan Degenhardt (Julie), Austin Degenhardt (Gale), Joyce Hill (Don) and Marissa Korosi (Frank).

Peter’s passion was working in the oil industry, which he did until he was 70 years old, starting as a lease hand and working his way up to a Rig Manager and Personnel Manager. In his younger years he worked as a farmhand/labourer and worked the rigs.

In 1951, he married Lorraine Gessner in Drumheller, AB. They resided in Goodsoil, SK until the last of their seven children were born. Peter moved to Lloydminster, SK where he returned to working on the rigs, and then moved to Arborfield, SK where he bought a service station (Degenhardt Motors) and did mechanical work. He got his mechanic certification and purchased a fleet of dump trucks and hauled alfalfa to the Zenon Park dehydration plant. During that time he employed several of his children. Once his contract was up he moved to Saskatoon, SK where he returned to working the rigs and then moved to Millet, AB and took a job as Personnel Manager for Atco Drilling. He returned back to field work as a Rig Manager with Ensign Drilling which he did until 2000.

In 1997 he moved back to Peerless, SK where he started to enjoy phasing into retirement. Peter enjoyed volunteering and helping out in the community, he was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the museum board. At home he like to tinker and fabricate lawn ornaments with his welder. He had a spectacular collection of old bike parts which he had plans to make projects with until he had a pacemaker implanted in 2016. His welding days were supposedly over until he came up with the brilliant idea to build a welding vest out of floor mats, that should shield the welders current. He got a big surprise when he went to get his pacemaker checked and he had reduced the life of his pacemaker by seven years.

Peter was a very hardworking, generous man, that later on in life wished he knew his children better, but cherished his last few months of life spending time with them. He will be greatly missed.

There will be a celebration of life for Peter on May 13, 2023 at the Goodsoil Community Hall, we welcome all friends and family to attend to pay tribute to Peter’s life.