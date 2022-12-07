July 12, 1943 – July 22, 2022

Robert (Bob) William Lockwood was born July 12, 1943 and passed peacefully on July 22, 2022 in Saskatoon, SK.

Bob spent 25 years as a dedicated educator, teaching across Saskatchewan before retiring as a Director of Education. Throughout his life, Bob loved fishing, golfing, playing bridge, travelling, and cheering on the Saskatchewan Roughriders. In his retirement years, Bob snowbirded in Arizona and spent the last six years happily exploring the desert with his partner Lorraine Swain.

Bob and Lorraine had shared passions for dancing and shuffleboard. Bob took great joy in growing the sport of shuffleboard, including mentoring newcomers and serving as Saskatchewan Director with the Canadian National Shuffleboard Association. He went on to win a team gold medal for Canada at the 2018 International Shuffleboard Association World Championships.

Bob was known for his energy, gregariousness, and sense of humour. As he shared with a wink to his four beloved children, “Just before I die, I am going to swallow a bag of popcorn kernels. My cremation is going to be epic.”

Bob is remembered by his loving partner Lorraine Swain; children Evan, Aaron, Andrew, and Alexis; siblings Glenys, Jill, and John; and his grandchildren, extended family, and friends.

Hanson’s Funeral Home of Davidson in care of arrangements.