Loon Lake woman to receive Rivers West award

Loon Lake’s Joni Taylor is a firm believer in giving back to one’s community, and now her commitment to this philosophy has resulted in the community giving back to her. Recently, the Rivers West District for Sport Recreation and Culture announced Taylor as a recipient of a 2025 Development and Promotion Award as part of its volunteer recognition program. The announcement was made via the Rivers West District’s website earlier this month.

“I was pretty surprised when I was told I would be receiving this award,” Taylor told Northern Pride. “When a person volunteers, he or she doesn’t do it to be recognized. You do it for your community because you care. So, I was very surprised, but really grateful as well.” Annually, the Rivers West District Volunteer Recognition Program recognizes volunteers, facilities, events and organizations that have an incredible impact on their communities. Award recipients are selected from those nominated. According to information shared to Rivers West’s official website, Taylor currently serves on Loon Lake village council and was recently re-elected to a second term as a councillor.

“She is also the president of the local recreation board,” the site reads. “This year, she has taken on the significant task of organizing the 75th anniversary Loon Lake Homecoming celebration taking place in August.” In addition to these responsibilities, the site goes on to note Taylor is an active member of both the museum and library boards in Loon Lake. “She organizes numerous community events, including the annual Halloween party for children, silent auctions for the recreation board and the fall supper,” the site reads. “She is always ready to lend a hand with any village event, no matter how big or small.” Taylor said she does a little bit of everything in and around Loon Lake. “I am the chair of the local recreation board and the library board, I am on village council and just try to be helpful wherever I can when it comes to different events happening locally,” she said. “I love to plan events as well. I try to get things going in the community for people to do and to be involved in. I enjoy doing it.”

Taylor went on to share how important she feels it is for people to become involved. “Loon Lake is where I was raised,” she said. “I really love my community. I love living here, and I love my neighbours. It’s really important to be involved where you live, especially when it’s a smaller commu nity. Smaller communities survive because of their volunteers, and the people who get involved and participate in the things available to them. That’s how a small community thrives. It’s important to be involved, and I enjoy being able to plan things that add to our community and which bring people together.”

Recipients of the various Volunteer Recognition Program awards will be presented with their prizes in person at community celebrations over the next few months. Celebration of their outstanding achievements will also be highlighted on Rivers West District’s social media and website throughout the coming year. “I haven’t received the award yet, but it sounds like the plan is to do something in August during Loon Lake’s big homecoming event,” Taylor said. According to the information shared to the Rivers West website, what makes Taylor’s contributions even more remarkable is she continues to give so much of herself in spite of the recent loss of her mother (Donna Waugh) just before Christmas. “Her mother was also a beloved and dedicated community volunteer,” the site reads. “Honouring Joni with this award is a heartfelt tribute to both of their legacies.”

Meanwhile, Rivers West 2025 Coach of the Year honours went to Meadow Lake Minor Hockey coach Myles Gibb and wrestling coach Chris Brownrigg (read the full stories in the April 17 and April 24 editions of Northern Pride). Another local award recipient this year is Lucas Welsh of Meadow Lake who won the Artist of the Year Award (see the full story in the May 1 edition of Northern Pride). “All of these things I do are never just me,” Taylor added. “A lot of times I have these big ideas, and I have so many amazing people who come alongside me and make them happen. It’s never me by myself. We have a really strong volunteer group in Loon Lake. It’s a small group of people, but they are amazing and truly make things happen.