Council ratifies hiring of new city manager

The following items were among those discussed at the regular meeting of Meadow Lake city council held Monday (June 9).

All members of council were present. It’s official – Amanda Flasch is the new city manager for the City of Meadow Lake. The decision was formally ratified during Monday’s meeting, and Flasch is anticipated to start with the city July 7.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Ms. Flasch to the City of Meadow Lake,” mayor Merlin Seymour remarked. “Council carried out a comprehensive recruitment process, and Ms. Flasch’s extensive experience and proven track record in municipal leadership clearly set her apart. We are confident we have found the right leader for our administration and look forward to working together to move Meadow Lake forward.” Flasch brings with her a decade of experience in municipal government, most recently serving as the chief administrative officer for the Town of Maidstone. Her extensive background includes roles in administration, community and economic development, and recreation.

“Accepting the role of city manager for Meadow Lake is a true honour, and I thank the mayor and council for their confidence,” Flasch stated. “What stands out about Meadow Lake is the deep pride and investment residents have in their community. My goal is to put down roots and become an active part of this city. I can’t wait to begin working with the city team, council and residents to build on everything that makes Meadow Lake such a special place to live.”

Neil Marsh, the city’s planning and development manager, will continue to serve as interim city manager through the transition period. It’s a role he’s filled since the departure of former city manager Diana Burton last summer. Marsh and the entire city staff are preparing for Flasch’s arrival and look forward to working with her to continue serving the community under her leadership.

Co-op Centre on track

According to the latest project update provided by Colliers (the project leaders behind the new Co-op Centre), the facility is on track and was expected to be handed over to the city as of May 29. “Based on the newly adjusted substantial performance (SP) date, the project is currently on track for handover and SP May 29, 2025,” the report reads. “The schedule performance index (SPI) is currently 1.0, indicating the project is progressing as planned. According to earned value analysis, the project is currently 99.54 per cent complete.” Inspection, commissioning, and owner’s training have been ongoing on-site as planned. Additionally, on-site construction activities, including correction of deficiencies, were proceeding as scheduled. Meanwhile, the city has scheduled the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new facility for June 24. “I’m glad to see the light is here,” stated councillor Mauri Young with regard to the project nearing its completion. “We’re moving in, and it’s within budget.”

Potential plaque relocation

During Monday’s meeting, while reporting on the happenings to occur at a recent museum board meeting, councillor Marty Bishop spoke about the potential relocation of an historic plaque in Meadow Lake. “I attended a museum meeting May 29,” Bishop said. “It was brought forward and a motion was carried to find out from the city if we are able to move the Peter Fiddler memorial plaque currently located in Elks Park to the museum. Now, hasn’t the Elks club turned that park over to the city?” Interim city manager Neil Marsh said he believes this is indeed the case, noting the city maintains the park. “I believe the next move is to put a presentation together and get on the agenda for the next meeting to talk about that,” Bishop said. “How many people know who Peter Fiddler was? He was one of the first settlers here and apparently he started a Hudson’s Bay store or something like that. There is some value in this (plaque) on the part of the museum, and they would like to seek permission to bring it to the museum.” Councillor Conrad Read asked if Fiddler was ever tied to the Elks club in any way, adding he would hate to take the plaque from the park if Fiddler had been a founding Elks member. “No, the Elks just commissioned to put it there (in the park),” Bishop said. “He had nothing to do with the Elks.”