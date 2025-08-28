Colby Stanley wins first-ever CPCA Canadian championship

Dedication and hard work have paid off for Meadow Lake’s Colby Stanley. Stanley, who in 2021 was named the Canadian Professional Chuckwagon Association’s (CPCA) top rookie driver, captured not only the fastest time of the night at the 2025 CPCA finals in Lloydminster Sunday (Aug. 24), but also solidified his spot in the history books by winning the dash and being crowned 2025 Canadian Champion. “I was really ecstatic about it,” Stanley told Northern Pride when discussing his big win. “I was sitting in seventh place (in the CPCA driver standings) coming into the finals, but I was able to sneak into the final spot in the dash by half-a-point. I was telling everybody, whatever happened, I was proud of my horses. We had a really tough season and, we were just appreciative to have a chance to compete at the finals.” Stanley, who resides in Meadow Lake with his wife and four boys, began his career in pony chuckwagons and chariot racing before joining to the CPCA where he races in memory of his late uncle, former CPCA driver Kirby Stanley. “Last year I did end up making the final four dash for cash, and that experience did help me a bit this year,” Stanley said.

When I’m in my wagon box, I feel like I’m at home. There’s no better feeling than being in my wagon box… The first thing that came to my mind when I got back to my barn were all the people who have helped me along the way… My friends, my family, my sponsors, and, of course, my Uncle Kirby. I run in memory of my Uncle Kirby, and he was on my mind the whole night. I also lost my brother back in November, and he was a big push for me as well. He was with me last summer.” By winning the championship, Stanley earned a $25,000 payout. “Again, I snuck in with half-a-point and that was all I needed,” he said. “I made the final three after Saturday and, come Sunday, I just put it all on the line. Like I said, I just appreciate the opportunity to just be racing.”

Meanwhile, this year’s CPCA high-point driver was Brad McMann of Chauvin, AB who earned 1,083 points. For earning the most points, McMann was awarded the brand-new Ray Mitsuing Dodge Ram. McMann said Mitsuing, who passed away in May 2024, mentored him during his early years. Wyatt Dyck of Dewberry, AB was this season’s high-point outrider with 4,770 points. “The CPCA changed things a bit this year,” Stanley added. “Usually it’s the top four who make the dash on Sunday. We were limited on the number of wagons we had this season, however, so the format was changed to a semi-final Saturday featuring the top six wagons after Friday. Between the two heats the top three times made it into Sunday’s dash. As I said, we had a tough season, but just came into Lloydminster trying to enjoy ourselves, but we got a chance and we took advantage of it.” Now, with the season behind him, Stanley said it’s time to relax a little. “Right after the race we celebrated a little bit, but, as a wagon driver, you’re always looking for the next step, into next year, buying new horses and regrouping,” he said. “But, for now, I’m going to go home, enjoy some rest and enjoy some time with my wife and my kids.”