Community event takes aim at countering human trafficking

The people of Meadow Lake and area have the ability to make miracles happen. This is the opinion of Judy Griffioen, a relatively new addition to the Meadow Lake community and the organizer of GNI Ministries’ Miracle 25, a 12.5 or 25-kilometre bike-a-thon, five or 10-kilometre walk-a-thon and triathlon scheduled for Lions Park Saturday, Aug. 23.

“We’re new to Meadow Lake – we’ve only lived here a year-and-a-half,” Griffioen told Northern Pride. “I have a disability called CRPS – complex regional pain syndrome – that can paralyze me. CRPS once paralyzed my arm, but now runs through my vascular system causing pain and swelling in the nerves of blood vessels. Exercise and eating clean is my only way to lower pain. I need to keep active, so, earlier this year, I asked God for a miracle to allow me to continue to walk because I’d been told by my orthopaedic surgeon I would not be able to walk in the future. I told God I just wanted to be able to do a triathlon even though it goes against everything laid out for me in the future… I thought a miracle would be for me to train for 25 weeks and do a triathlon. I got it all OK’d by my doctor and, at the same time, raise $25,000 for my ministry, Good News International and its efforts to counter human trafficking.” GNI Ministries currently has 25 children in refuge in Myanmar, as well as children throughout Thailand it has rescued and are now assisting with their education.

“I want to raise $25,000 because, although it’s easy to raise money when in the middle of a rescue, it’s not as easy to raise funds when keeping the kids in refuge year after year,” Griffioen added. “Part of Miracle 25 is not only for me to be able to complete the triathlon, but to also raise $25,000 for our kids in refuge and another $25,000 to put toward the Turning Point Youth Centre in Meadow Lake.” Griffioen announced her plans for Miracle 25 while attending church back in March of this year, and, while she and others are being sponsored to take part in the race, an anonymous donor matched the $25,000 for the youth centre. “That was our first miracle,” she said. As for Miracle 25 itself, Griffioen said the response has been strong in terms of registered participants. “We have people signing up, which is great,” she said. “I also have excellent community volunteers. Now, we’re just hoping for nice weather.” The triathlon begins at the Meadow Lake Aquatic Centre at 8 a.m. From there, the participants go straight into a 25-kilometre bike ride that will go through Flying Dust First Nation and back to Lions Park. “They will loop that a second time, and Flying Dust has just been amazing,” Griffioen continued. “They will be providing all our safety and road crossings, as well as water tables for that portion of the event. When the cyclists return to Lions Park, they have a five-kilometre run throughout the park. There are also a bike-a-thon and a walk-a-thon starting in front of the Lions Park amphitheater at 9 a.m. I have different people leading that, and, of course, Marty Bishop will be performing announcing duties.”

The day will also feature a kids’ fun triathlon for those 10 years old and younger. This will include fun and games at the aquatic centre at 9 a.m. followed by a scooter, bike, skateboard or buggy ride to Lions Park where youngsters can go on a treasure hunt, explore Meadow Lake’s safety vehicles and learn more about the emergency personnel in the local community. There will also be tons of games. “The City Convenience food trailer will be also there, so no one will go hungry, Griffioen noted. There will also be prize draws at the end of the day. “Home Hardware has donated a patio set, the Co-op has donated a big prize as has Ace Lumber – all the big guys,” Griffioen said. “There will also be live music. It’s a worship band that will be coming out. I will also be sharing stories about the miracles that have happened in 2025 and about what we do in terms of rescuing kids.”

The $20 registration fee goes directly to providing safe refuge, clothing, education for children at risk of human trafficking in South East Asia. Instead of receiving a T-shirt with registration, participants will give clothing to the children GNI Ministries is raising funds for. To learn more or to register, visit https://gniministries.ca/getinvolved/miracle-25-fundraiser-registrationform. “Countering human trafficking in South East Asia, and providing safe refuge, education and healthy family life for at risk children is important,” Griffioen concluded. “Miracle 25 gives me a goal to train, be active, and keep nerve pain at bay. Plus, when you train with a purpose to raise funds for our kids in refuge, it’s even more worth it.”