CHS girls win S’toon v-ball tournament

The Carpenter High School Senior ‘A’ girls volleyball team is starting off the 2025 season strong. This past weekend, the team competed at a tournament hosted by Walter Murray Collegiate in Saskatoon, coming out on top to claim gold. “We played two games Friday night against Bedford Road Collegiate and Evan Hardy Collegiate (both of Saskatoon),” explained head coach Shae Cowles. “We won both. The game against Evan Hardy was great, as the girls worked very hard, played amazingly and worked as a team.”

The next day, CHS played Tommy Douglas Collegiate of Saskatoon, Aden Bowman Collegiate of Saskatoon, and Walter Murray. “We ended up finishing first after the round-robin,” Cowles added. “We played Evan Hardy in the semi-final, going to three sets. All were great games. We then faced Aden Bowman in the final and won that in two sets.” Coles went on to note the girls were very consistent and their standard was high this weekend. “It was amazing to see them have such a strong start to the season,” she said. This coming weekend (Sept. 26 and 27), the CHA Senior ‘A’ girls will be competing at a tournament in Lanigan. Meanwhile, the CHS Senior ‘A’ boys volleyball team was at home this weekend, finishing second in the Meadow Lake tournament behind a strong Swift Current squad.

“Things went really well for us,” stated CHS Senior ‘A’ boys volleyball coach Cheyne Dallyn. “We played North Battlefords Composite first and beat them in two straight sets Friday night (Sept. 19). We then faced Melville and beat them two straight. That put us up against St. Mary High School from Prince Albert, beating them two straight and putting us up 3-0 heading into the second day.” Saturday opened with CHS’ final game in pool play against Swift Current. “We lost to them, which put us in second place,” Dallyn said. “In the playoffs, we played St. Mary again, beating them in three sets. In the final, we met Swift Current again, losing two straight.” In spite of the second-place finish, Dallyn said the team still did a very good job. “They handled playing in front of the hometown crowd very well considering the extra excitement that brings,” he said. “As far as the result goes, the boys played really well throughout the weekend. Consistency was there, we are pushing some teams that are some really good teams and, even the games we are losing, we are getting very close in. It’s good to see that development as well.”

This coming weekend, the boys will compete at a tournament in Swift Current. “We’ll see if we can get the job done on their home court,” Dallyn said.