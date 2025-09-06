MLTC, partner enter concrete business

A new collaboration between Norcast Concrete Ltd. and Meadow Lake Tribal Council Resource Development Inc. (MLTC RDI) recently announced the acquisition of Heidelberg Materials’ ready-mix concrete operations in Meadow Lake. This acquisition was completed under Norcast M.L. Concrete Products LP, a majority Indigenous-owned entity. The transaction reflects a shared vision of advancing Indigenous economic development, strengthening regional infrastructure and building long-term prosperity through local ownership and investment. “This partnership represents a meaningful step forward for Norcast and for the Meadow Lake region,” said Andrew Ardell of Norcast Concrete Ltd. “Together with MLTC, we are committed to growing this business with a focus on local employment, service excellence and community impact.” This was echoed by MLTC tribal chief Jeremy Norman.

“Our First Nations are directly participating in the regional economy through ownership and leadership in a vital industry,” Norman said. “This venture provides new opportunities for employment, training and long-term value creation for our people.” The facility will continue operating with no disruption to customers, while the new ownership works to expand its service offerings across northwestern Saskatchewan. Existing staff are expected to be retained, with an emphasis on building capacity through local hiring and skills development. The acquisition also reinforces the value of Indigenous-led partnerships in building stronger, more inclusive economies — and marks a new chapter for the concrete industry in Meadow Lake. Norcast Concrete Ltd., based in Prince Albert, is a leading supplier of ready-mix concrete in northern Saskatchewan, focused on quality, reliability and community-first operations. MLTC represents nine First Nations in northwestern Saskatchewan, leading initiatives in health, education and economic development to support vibrant, self-sustaining communities.

Meanwhile, Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) Industrial Group, which is wholly owned by the seven member Nations of the STC, and IceCon, which was founded in 2024 as a partnership between Iceland Concrete and Countour Developments, recently announced a new partnership of their own. This strategic partnership expands STC Industrial Group’s service offerings to include concrete placement, finishing, demolition, and repair/replacement services for industrial and commercial projects across Saskatchewan. The formation of STCI IceCon enhances project delivery capacity while creating new employment and training opportunities throughout the province. With a strong focus on high-performance concrete solutions for industrial, commercial, and infrastructure projects, IceCon brings deep expertise and a proven track record to the partnership.

The inception of STCI IceCon, officials say, exemplifies reconciliation in action. By merging IceCon’s technical strengths with STC Industrial Group’s deep community connections and economic leadership, this partnership offers increased value to clients while fostering long-term opportunities for Indigenous employment and training in Saskatchewan’s growing industrial sector. “Together, we are not merely constructing infrastructure; we are forging pathways for leadership, fostering opportunities, and establishing a collaborative legacy that will benefit our nations and province for generations to come,” stated Emery Salahub, co-founder of IceCon.

These sentiments were shared by Crystal Fafard, chair of STC Industrial Group’s board. “This partnership represents continued growth for STC Industrial Group – not only in terms of business development, but in advancing employment, skills training, and economic participation for our nations,”Fafard said. “STC Industrial remains a leader in driving sustainable economic development in Saskatchewan, and I’m incredibly proud of the work the team is doing.” STC tribal chief Mark Arcand agrees. “Partnerships like this support increased Indigenous participation in the economy,” Arcand noted. “This leads to greater prosperity for our communities and the province as a whole.”