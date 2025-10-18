Annual Navratri celebration

The Indian Society of Meadow Lake hosted its 2025 Navratri celebration Sunday (Oct. 12) at the Meadow Lake Civic Centre. Navratri is an annual Hindu festival observed in honour of the goddess Durga, an aspect of Adi Parashakti, the supreme goddess. It spans over nine nights, first in the month of Chaitra (March/ April of the Gregorian calendar), and again in the month of Ashvin (September–October). It is observed for different reasons and celebrated differently in various parts of the Hindu Indian cultural sphere. Clockwise from top: Desirée Lalonde, Tamanna Posle, Akankasha Rana, Muskaan Rana, Aman Kaur, Vidhu Kadian, Meha Patel, Nikita Patel with baby Jarnav Patel, Saroj Ben Patel, Shweta Patel, Roshani Patel and Renuka Patel are beautifully dressed for the occasion; masters of ceremony Aman Kaur (left) and Muskaan Rana welcome guests and describe the significance of Navratri; special guests including Alaina Harrison, Meadow Lake MLA Jeremy Harrison, city councillors Tom Harrison and Marty Bishop, as well as Tom Harrison’s wife, Lorna, among others watch one of the many dance performances held throughout the evening; Niyati Patel, Milan Patel, Ronak Patel, Meha Patel, Saroj Ben Patel, Nikita Patel, Siddharth Patel and young Naksh Patel perform the ceremonial prayer Arati to invoke the goddess and receive blessings.