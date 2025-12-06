The Shop launches Xmas donation drive

Carla Silver cares for her community. That’s why the Meadow Lake business owner has decided to give back this holiday season by establishing a first-of-its-kind initiative at The Shop, located at 132 Centre St., during the lead-up to the most magical season of all.

“I’m calling it the Our Cared For Community Christmas Donation Drive,” Silver said. “I started it because I wanted to help out Meadow Lake Outreach Ministries, which runs a number of programs including the Door of Hope, the soup kitchen and the food bank. I know the manager there, Krista Montgomery, does a Christmas thing for homeless people and provides food hampers for families in need, but, normally, there are several toy drives organized locally each year and I haven’t heard of any happening. So, I thought I would start this donation drive, also in part because some clients came into my business who wanted to donate to the Door of Hope. They didn’t know where to take the items, they’re elderly people with some mobility issues, so I told them they could drop it off here and I would make sure it gets to the Door of Hope.”

Silver went on to say donations dropped off at her business can include anything and everything. “I know Meadow Lake Outreach Ministries can use anything and everything,” she continued. “It’s been really nice too because, when people come in and donate, they don’t want to be known for donating. I’ve asked if I could have their names, but they told me to please just keep things anonymous. It’s in the spirit of giving, not because they want a thank you or anything like that. That speaks to my heart because that’s the way I am too. I’d rather do things because it’s the right thing to do. I’m not looking to promote my business. I just want to help the community.”

The donation drive began Nov. 20 and wraps up Dec. 22. “I’ve had at least half-a-dozen people make a donation so far and they have donated everything from necessities such as toiletries to toys, mitts, socks and I’ve even had a couple people bring in used items for donation,” Silver said. “We are going through those and they will be used as part of another program Meadow Lake Outreach Ministries operates. We’re open to taking all sorts of donations, as long as the items are clean and in good shape.”

Donations can be made at The Shop Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. “Because of where my business is located, I deal quite a bit with clients of the Door of Hope,” Silver added. “They’re on the streets, they’re on this corner and I’ve got to know quite a few of them. They are really good people. It’s unfortunate their circumstances are as such – whether by their own means or circumstances that have put them where they are – but they have been really good people to me and I want to help out where I can. We’re a small community and these people are our community members too. This community is made up of everybody – homeless people, business people, rich people, middle class people, human beings, and that’s important. That’s why I call this initiative Our Cared For Community because I know I care for this community and I know the people who have donated care for this community as well.”