Feds expand high-speed Internet access in northern Saskatchewan

It may have only taken a little more than 25 years, but northern Saskatchewan is finally poised to become a part of the 21st Century. Desnethé-Missinippi-Churchill River MP Buckley Belanger, who also serves as the Liberal government’s secretary of state for rural development, was at Legacy Hall in the Meadow Lake Co-op Centre Friday morning (Jan. 16) to announce more than $11 million in federal funding for four projects to bring high-speed Internet access to close to 2,000 households in 28 rural and remote communities across Saskatchewan. This includes 193 Indigenous households.

“It’s really nice to be here, and I am proud to be here,” Belanger told the small crowd in attendance. “Today is about something very simple – making sure people in rural and remote Saskatchewan have the same access to high-speed Internet as anyone else in this country. Let’s start with the reality a lot of folks here live every single day. In too many of our communities, Internet still isn’t reliable. It cuts out. It’s slow. It’s expensive. Or, it’s just not there at all. That may sound like one of those ‘nice to have’ problems, but not for the students who are trying to do homework online on a weak connection or a senior trying to do a virtual appointment with a specialist far away.” Belanger went on to say, in rural Saskatchewan, long distances are a part of life. “But, being cut off shouldn’t be,” he added. “For many Indigenous communities who have been underserved for far too long, that digital divide has been really unfair. If we want to build Canada strong, that means building a Canada that’s fair for everyone no matter where they live. That’s why our government is investing in high-speed Internet as a core rural infrastructure need. Just like roads, bridges and water systems, Internet connectivity is going to be so vitally important as we move Canada forward.”

This funding announced last week is provided through the Universal Broadband Fund, a $3.225 billion investment by the Government of Canada designed to help provide high-speed Internet access to 98 per cent of Canadian households by the end of 2026 and achieve the national target of 100 per cent access by 2030. Today, 96.3 per cent of Canadian households have access to highspeed Internet, compared to just 79 per cent in 2014. Belanger said Canada is on track to meet its connectivity targets. “Having high-speed Internet opens doors,” Belanger stated. “It creates safer communities for Indigenous women, girls, two-spirit and gender-diverse people. It helps address long-standing systemic issues… It makes our communities safer and stronger, and that’s why we have set clear targets.”

Meanwhile, the government has launched public consultations to gather input to develop a new Rural Development Action Plan. Canadians can have their say on the programs, policies and priorities that matter most to rural communities. Their insights will help shape a stronger, more resilient future for rural Canada. “Today we have taken another solid step forward,” Belanger said. “One that will help us reach those ambitious targets.” Among those to receive a portion of the funding to assist the government in reaching its goal is Access Communications Cooperative Ltd. “Support through the Government of Canada’s Universal Broadband Fund allows Access to invest in infrastructure that strengthens connectivity in the communities we proudly serve and extends new wireless coverage to additional areas in Saskatchewan,” remarked Carmela Haines, president and CEO of Access Communications Cooperative Ltd. “As a Saskatchewan–based not-for-profit co-operative, our focus is on building reliable, resilient networks that support people, local communities, economic participation and long-term quality of life.”

Also in attendance for Friday’s announcement was Flying Dust First Nation chief Tyson Bear who addressed the audience prior to introducing Belanger. “We take so many things for granted when it comes to the Internet,” Bear said. “We don’t realize how much it makes day-to-day jobs easier, and how much we rely on it for teachings and whatnot… I look forward to some great things to come.”