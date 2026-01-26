Fight night in M.L. a smashing success

Saturday night didn’t stay quiet for long, as ringing bells, flying fists and hometown cheers filled the Meadow Lake Civic Centre when Boxing Saskatchewan came to town. Hosted by Demers Boxing out of Rapid View, the card featured 16 bouts with boxers hailing from Meadow Lake and area, as well as Alberta and across Canada.

“Fighters came from Waterloo, ON, Calgary, Lac la Biche, Cold Lake, Saskatoon, North Battleford, Lloydminster and Prince Albert,” explained Quenten Demers of Demers Boxing. “We had a great evening serving dinner, drinks and a full concession. Coby Harris did an amazing job as the emcee (ring announcer) for the event, there was great music as all the boxers had their own walkout music with lights and smoke. We received great feedback on the show as a whole. Lorne and Johnny Neale of Kingdom Growth Media ran the livestream. They did a great job as well, and have set the bar for boxing livestreams. I’ve never seen any other productions come close to what they have done.”

As much as he praised the overall production of the event as a whole, Demers said the action itself was equally as impressive. “We had some amazing bouts featuring many local boxers,” he said. “Avery Neale and Aidie Friesen, both from Demers Boxing, kicked the show off. These two young ladies did great. They stepped up for the occasion and had the first fun-box.” Demers’ daughter, Isabella, was up next as she squared off against her rival, Ojasvi Sharma of the Nunez Boxing Club in Saskatoon. “It was an ultra-competitive match, but, sadly, we did not get the decision,” Demers said. According to Isabella Demers it was a real nerve-racking experience to box in front of a hometown crowd. “I’m going to get right back in the gym and try and avenge my loss against her at provincials in two weeks in Swift Current,” Isabella Demers noted. Also representing Demers Boxing Saturday night was Chazz Morin who stepped up to face the undefeated Juan Forest of the Nunez Boxing Club in an effort to avenge a recent loss. “Chazz held the centre of the ring and frustrated his opponent with his timing, range and awkward style,” Quenten Demers said. “As his coach, I was very pleased with how well he took direction. He fought his heart out. He really stepped up. It’s pretty terrifying to try to undo a loss in front of everyone you know. Chazz really rose to the occasion. He will be a different man going forward. After this exciting win, he, as of today, has decided to challenge for the 70-kilogram provincial championship in two weeks.”

Meanwhile, Marcus Abbott gained some in-ring experience against a game opponent in Austin Nichols of KA Boxing in Bonnyville and son of former pro boxer Rob Nichols. “Marcus came out way too strong out of the gate and went for an early finish,” Demers stated. “He ultimately let his nerves get the best of him and he gassed out. It’s unfortunate because, if he would’ve stuck to the game plan, I’m confident he would have won that fight. Lessons learned. We will rematch them on their home turf in March.” Kody Coullioneur of Demers Boxing was up next against a dangerous opponent in Eithen Roblin of Sandman Boxing in Saskatoon. “Kody boxed well, keeping a good defence and he threw combination punches utilizing good body punches,” Demers said. “Kody frustrated his opponent and was really outworking him. Kody busted his face up pretty good… I’m quite pleased with his performance. He also ended up winning an award for being the best novice boxer of the evening.”

In the main event, Demers’ other daughter, Havanna, took on one of the best boxers in North America in Brooklyn Kaufman of Waterloo. Kaufman has an impressive résumé including a bronze medal at Canadian nationals, U.S. women’s national gold, Sweden Golden Gloves, Ontario Golden Gloves and Ontario provincial champion. “It was an amazing match,” Demers said. “Havanna lost the first round, while both Brooklyn and Havanna utilized the same strategy as they tried to land a big right cross counter. Havanna came to the corner and said, ‘she’s got my strategy and she’s better at it than me.’ Havanna took good direction, however, and threw four-punch combos moving in and out of range. She landed the first punch and the last punch of every exchange. She also utilized good body work to create openings upstairs.”

Havanna Demers won by split-decision in as well as an award for best open female of the evening. “It was a great match,” Havanna Demers said. “It’s awesome to box an opponent as technical as Brooklyn is. She was real tough. This was my toughest match in boxing because it was in front of my hometown. There was really a lot of pressure. Now I’m ready to go to Montréal Jan. 21. I’m so excited for what’s next.” Demers, 16, was recently shortlisted by Boxing Canada and endorsed by Boxing Saskatchewan to attend the Youth Olympic Games selection process in Montréal Jan. 21-26. If selected, Demers will then move on to the Futures Cup in Thailand this March. This tournament is the qualification event for the 2026 Youth Olympic Games, which are scheduled for Dakar, Senegal Oct. 30 to Nov. 13.

In closing, Quenten Demers acknowledged all the volunteers and everyone who is rallying behind the club. “We thank you,” he said. “And, we can’t wait for the next one.”