MLA believes Canada-China trade deal will benefit Sask.

While most of Saskatchewan was experiencing one of the coldest snaps of the season, Premier Scott Moe travelled halfway around the world to talk trade with China. Moe joined Prime Minister Mark Carney in China earlier this month in an effort to strengthen diplomatic and economic ties, and move forward on a path toward resolution of tariffs. The delegation reached a preliminary agreement between the two countries that will remove all tariffs from canola meal and peas. It will also see tariffs on canola seed reduced to 15 per cent.

“The Canada-China trade deal is great news for Canada and Saskatchewan,” Moe said. “This is a very positive signal that will restore existing trade volumes and open avenues for further opportunities for Canadians.” The changes within the agreement are expected to take effect by March 1. Saskatchewan has long been a champion for free and fair trade, which the province said is more important than ever as businesses continue to see uncertainty across the globe. The Government of Saskatchewan promises to continue to work with its federal counterparts to strengthen relations with all trading partners, including further work with China to ease market access for other sectors, like canola oil and pork. “Our focus as a province is making sure Saskatchewan’s interests are protected,” remarked Meadow Lake MLA Jeremy Harrison. “We have made defending our key industries around the world and promoting our products a central objective of our government. In fact, the first thing Premier Moe did upon being sworn into office was create the Ministry of Trade and Export Development. I was named the first minister and served in that capacity for nearly eight years.”

In that time, the provincial government created a network of nine international offices with the mandate to strengthen and diversify Saskatchewan’s trade relationships around the world. “Our office in China was important in the resolution of this matter specifically and other offices have been key to rebuilding Canadian trade relationships around the world,” Harrison added. “In addition, the premier and I have put immense efforts into working with our companies to grow and diversify our trade relationships around the world with an objective of decreasing our over reliance on any one market.” Moe said the recent progress as it pertains to China demonstrates the importance of foreign trade missions and shows what can be achieved when the federal and provincial governments and our export industries work together to strengthen our trade relationship. “As an export-based economy, trading relationships are crucial to Saskatchewan’s economic prosperity, which is why the province continues to focus its efforts on market diversification,” reads a recent news release issued by the province. “Prioritization of international engagement has proven invaluable as the province’s exports now reach more than 160 countries.”

Saskatchewan’s China office is the province’s longest standing international office. The network of nine international trade and investment offices prioritize strengthening existing trade relationships while exploring new markets. They also help make the province more resilient to market risks such as tariffs and regulatory trade barriers. “It should be noted, the offices and the public servants who work in them have been constantly and viciously attacked by the NDP,” Harrison said. “In fact, the NDP have now run the last two election campaigns on a platform of shutting them down and committing to not supporting any work in selling our goods and products abroad. For a province that exports nearly 70 per cent of everything we produce, these policies would be catastrophic for our economy if the NDP ever got into government.” Harrison went on note the province must continue to be pragmatic when dealing with other countries, stand up for its own interests, diversify markets and work together to secure the best trade deals wherever possible. “The China-Canada trade deal does just that and is a good deal for Canada and Saskatchewan,” he said. “In the same way, we must continue to work to maintain the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) because it’s a good deal not only for Canada, but for North America.” In the wake of the Canada-China talks, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose a 100 per cent tariff on goods imported to the U.S. from Canada if his country’s northern neighbour went ahead with its China trade deal. Via social media, Trump noted if Carney “thinks he is going to make Canada a ‘Drop Off Port’ for China to send goods and products into the United States, he is sorely mistaken.”

Meanwhile, Carney said Monday Ottawa is not in free-trade talks with Beijing, acknowledging any move in that direction would jeopardize Canada’s trade relationship with Washington. Chinese officials also said the recent trade agreement with Canada is not meant to undercut other countries. “Our government will continue to work with our federal counterparts to strengthen relations with all our trading partners,” Harrison added. “This what our agricultural producers, forestry sector, energy workers and miners deserve.”