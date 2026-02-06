Des Nedhe Group launches construction platform to unify businesses

Des Nedhe Group has launched Des Nedhe Constructors, an English River First Nation-owned construction platform that brings together its diverse group of construction and engineering businesses to better serve industrial, infrastructure, defence and resource-driven markets. Des Nedhe Constructors aligns multiple specialized operating companies under a shared governance and leadership framework, enabling coordination, scale and consistency while allowing each business to operate within its area of expertise. Service offerings include experienced construction and engineering teams, proven operating companies and shared resources – including people, equipment, systems and technical expertise in one coordinated enterprise. By aligning operations where it creates value, the platform improves efficiency and project delivery while preserving the flexibility and specialization required across different industries.

The platform includes Flatstone Construction, formerly known as Tron Construction and Mining, Morsky Industrial Services, Neetah Construction and Western Infrastructure Renewal Inc. Recent acquisition agreements include Accurate Industries, which specializes in concrete, ice road construction, earthworks, remediation, reclamation and camp services. Engcomp, a core and specialty engineering services company, has also recently joined Des Nedhe Constructors. Together, this group of businesses provide capabilities across industrial, civil, engineering, fabrication, renewables and infrastructure, positioning Des Nedhe Constructors as a scaled, diversified construction partner in Western Canada and beyond.

“We’ve built Des Nedhe Constructors to give owners and partners a more reliable way to deliver mid-market projects,” said Sean Willy, CEO of Des Nedhe Group. “We are offering a true end-to-end solution that strengthens execution and supports Indigenous participation through real work.” As part of the launch, Des Nedhe Group announced the appointment of Mike Silvernagle as president of Des Nedhe Constructors. Silvernagle brings extensive leadership experience across owner and contractor environments and will lead coordination across the group, supporting operational alignment, shared resources and disciplined growth across multiple industries. “Mike brings the operational leadership and experience needed to structure this the right way,” Willy added. “His expertise will help us meet the demands of a growing uranium industry in northern Saskatchewan, as well as opportunities in defence, energy, infrastructure, land and resource development.”

At its core, Des Nedhe Constructors is focused on converting construction activity into predictable cashflow, employment, training and long-term economic participation for English River First Nation and partner First Nations. Through a diversified operating base and coordinated platform, the enterprise is designed to create sustainable value for communities while building a competitive, nationally recognized Nation-owned construction group. Established in 1991 by English River First Nation, the Des Nedhe Development Corporation was designed to grow sustainable employment and business opportunities for ERFN community members. Des Nedhe Group has since grown into a national leader in Indigenous entrepreneurship and economic development – a diverse collective of Indigenous-owned businesses dedicated to creating lasting change in Indigenous communities and corporate supply chains across Canada.