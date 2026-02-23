Fieldhouse fees waived for potato giveaway

The InnovationPlex at the Meadow Lake Co-op Centre is about to go from a fieldhouse to a potato field. During the Feb. 9 meeting of Meadow Lake city council, a motion was carried to waive the fees associated with the use and preparation of the InnovationPlex fieldhouse, in partnership either the Métis Nation-Saskatchewan, for that organization’s potato giveaway. The motion also calls for a $600 fee be charged to the MN-S if the event extends to two days.

“I’m reaching out to you with an exciting opportunity for a partnership that benefits our community,” stated Loretta King, MN-S Western Region 1 director in a recent letter to council. “We are planning a free potato giveaway in the month of March to take place in Meadow Lake to support local families and promote healthy eating. We believe partnering with the City of Meadow Lake would significantly enhance this event. Your involvement could include sponsoring a portion of the event by donating a venue to host the giveaway… Thank you for considering this partnership. I look forward to the possibility of working together to create a positive impact on our community and surrounding area.”

King’s request was reiterated by city clerk Kaila Lefort in her official recommendation to council. “Loretta King, regional director for the Métis Nation-Saskatchewan in Meadow Lake, reached out to the city manager with the request of a partnership with the city,” Lefort explained. “The Métis Nation is planning a free potato giveaway in March (the date has yet to be determined). This opportunity would be open to everyone including surrounding communities. The intent behind this event is to support local families, promote healthy eating and eliminate approximately 55,000 pounds of potatoes from being disposed of in the landfill. The potatoes are sourced from a food rescue program.” In addition to securing space for the event free-of-charge, Lefort said the MN-S also asked for assistance unloading the pallets of potatoes from a semi by utilizing the city’s skid steer operated by city staff. “Logistically, the InnovationPlex fieldhouse would be the best suited location to accommodate the space required, the garage door to bring the potatoes indoors via skid steer and the need for a parking area used as a ‘drive-thru’ for potato pickup,” she noted. The motion to approve the MN-S’ request was made by councillor Mauri Young and seconded by councillor Conrad Read, the latter of whom wondered if perhaps a portion of the potatoes could first be donated to the Food of Hope food bank to meet the needs of that organization’s clients.

Meanwhile, although the motion was ultimately approved, mayor Merlin Seymour did not vote in its favour. “I think it’s a great idea, but I have a huge concern with the skid steer going onto that (fieldhouse) floor,” Seymour said. “They could consider the idea of using a pallet jack (instead of a skid steer), but, if this is the case, why not use the Meadow Lake Civic Centre where the floor tiles would not be as susceptible to damage? I’m really concerned about them going in and out of there with a skid steer.”