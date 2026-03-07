NWSD dropping French immersion for younger grades

At least one parent believes the days could be numbered for the Northwest School Division’s French immersion programming. RM of Loon Lake reeve Greg Cardinal – whose youngest daughter is currently enrolled in the Grade 2 French immersion program at Lakeview Elementary School in Meadow Lake – said he was disappointed to receive a recent letter from NWSD officials announcing a shift in French immersion programming come next fall. “My oldest graduated last year, while my youngest is in Grade 2 right now,” Cardinal reiterated. “She’s been in French immersion since Kindergarten.”

This will now change, however, as, according to the aforementioned letter, which was penned by NWSD director of education Jennifer Williamson, Cardinal’s daughter will not be able to enrol in French immersion when she heads into Grade 3. “We are writing to share an important update regarding French immersion programming for the 2026-2027 school year,” Williamson noted in the letter, which was dated Feb. 13. “After careful consideration and discussions with staff and parents, and based on a recommendation from administration, the board of education has approved offering French immersion programming for Grades 5-12 for the 2026-2027 school year. At this time, French immersion programming below Grade 5 will not be offered next year.” Williamson went on to explain this decision reflects current staffing capacity and the ongoing challenge of recruiting qualified French immersion teachers. “We recognize this news may be disappointing for some families,” she added. “Please know this decision was made to ensure the program we are able to offer is stable, sustainable and delivered with the quality students deserve. The school division continues to actively recruit French immersion teachers. If additional qualified staff are successfully hired, there remains the possibility of expanding programming in the future. Your child’s school will work closely with you to support next steps and ensure a smooth transition for the 2026- 2027 school year.” Williamson goes on to encourage parents and caregivers to contact their child’s principal if they have any further questions or to discuss the student’s “learning pathway.” “Thank you for your understanding and for your continued partnership in your child’s education,” she stated.

Cardinal, meanwhile, said it was his and his wife’s decision to enrol their children in French immersion because of the opportunities it could present to them later in life. “It opens things up for them,” he said. “If you’re bilingual, you can pretty much work anywhere in Canada. It opened them up to more opportunities, and my daughter enjoys the French immersion program. She’s still part of it for the rest of this school year, but it’s going to be tough on her transitioning to English… She’s been enrolled in French immersion for three years, so it’s going to be a struggle.” Cardinal also said the impending restructuring of the French immersion program locally is only a sign of even worse things to come. “I think it’s going to be done,” he said. “Who is going to enrol their kids in French immersion if they know there’s a chance it could be dying? Unfortunately, this is a problem everywhere. I spoke with the minister of education’s assistant, and she said this is an issue province-wide. Everyone is having trouble attracting qualified teachers for French immersion.”

Cardinal also believes the province should be doing more to help alleviate the situation. “If you have to point the finger somewhere, I believe it’s at the province,” he said. “I know the province is trying to recruit doctors and whatnot, but they need to try to recruit teachers as well. My daughter is upset, but she also understands, if there’s no teacher, there’s no program.” And, although there is the option of Cardinal’s daughter once again taking French immersion when she reaches Grade 5, he believes things could be too late by then. “I don’t know if she could jump back into it after a two-year gap,” he said. “And, who’s to say, by the time she reaches Grade 5, they don’t change it to only being available for Grades 7-12? My older daughter even had to do a lot of her final French immersion classes via Zoom because of a shortage of teachers.” Cardinal believes the change in programming will impact at least 30-40 students who are currently enrolled in Kindergarten to Grade 4 French immersion at Lakeview. “That’s a lot,” he said.