Meadow Lake resident to receive Sask. Volunteer Medal

Meadow Lake resident Gerry Nelson’s hard work and dedication to what he considers an important cause has not gone unnoticed. Nelson was recently announced as one of 14 recipients of the 2025 Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal, an honour he was quite surprised to learn he was considered for. “I received a phone call a couple weeks ago from a lady in Regina informing me I was a recipient – I thought it was pretty cool,” Nelson told Northern Pride. “I was quite shocked to say the least because I never expected anything like this. At the same time, it is nice to know someone else appreciates what you have done.”

Nelson has dedicated more than 35 years to advancing blind golf locally, nationally, and internationally. Blind himself, he has volunteered as a leader, mentor, co-ordinator and advocate, helping grow the sport and support blind and visually impaired golfers of all ages. He has organized major events – including the first Canadian Open Blind golf championships in Saskatoon in 1997 – and has served in key roles such as Saskatchewan Blind Golf coordinator, chair of the Western Canadian Blind Golf Association, president of Blind Golf Canada and as Canada’s representative to International Blind Golf. “It’s all to do with growing the game and building up organizations and associations – it has nothing to do with my playing career, just all the behind-the-scenes stuff,” Nelson added.

Nelson and the other recipients – which include Craig Bird of Estevan, Janice Cochrane of Yorkton, Vernon Glaicar of Bangor, Randy Goulden of Yorkton, Cecile Halyk of Foam Lake, James Hawn of Saskatoon, Capt. John Helms of Saskatoon, Karen Howard of Regina, Linda Hryniuk of La Ronge, Hon. Col. Curtis Kimpton of Saskatoon, Carol Marwick of Regina Rosemary Overbye of Lake Alma and Dr. Renatta Varma of Regina – will be presented with their Saskatchewan Volunteer Medals April 21 at a ceremony held at Government House in Regina during National Volunteer Week. “The 2025 Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal recipients are an impressive group of people,” Lt.-Gov. Bernadette McIntyre said. “They have worked generously and tirelessly in support of arts and culture, sports and recreation, youth and seniors, veterans and the military, and those living with disabilities and chronic illness. I am thrilled to acknowledge these remarkable individuals who have contributed in countless ways to our province.”

The Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal was established in 1995 to recognize the extraordinary work of volunteers across the province. Since its creation, the medal has been awarded to 286 individuals. For more information about the Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal, visit www.saskatchewan.ca/honoursawards. In 1998, the Government of Canada accorded status to the Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal after national and provincial orders, under other national decorations and medals. This means recipients of the Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal are entitled to wear it on national occasions and recipients of Canada’s national honours who also receive Saskatchewan honours may wear both in the sequence approved by the governor general.

“You don’t really expect to receive awards like this, but, when you do, it’s definitely appreciated, it’s very special and it means a lot,” Nelson said. “I’d like to thank everybody who, along the way, put me in the position where I could receive a medal such as this. I didn’t do it alone, that’s for sure.”