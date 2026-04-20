Northern communities now eligible for recruitment incentive

Health care workers have 50,000 new reasons to seek employment in Saskatchewan’s north. The province’s Rural and Remote Recruitment Incentive (RRRI) program is adding nine more communities – including the Northern Village of Beauval and the Northern Village of Buffalo Narrows – for a total of 82 now eligible for the program. In addition to Beauval and Buffalo Narrows, Carlyle, Creighton, Craik, Davidson, Ituna, Montmarte and Macklin can also now offer incentive packages of up to $50,000 for a three-year return-inservice for certain high-priority health occupations needed in their communities. The RRRI is supported by an investment of $8.7 million in the 2026-27 budget to maintain and expand the program to support new participants.

“Strengthening our health care workforce is the foundation to putting patients first and ensuring the right care is available in the right place and at the right time,” provincial health minister Jeremy Cockrill said. “Offering incentives to fill high priority health care positions has successfully attracted hundreds of health care workers such as nurses, lab diagnostic and other professionals to both rural and northern communities across the province.” RRRI packages are offered to new, permanent full-time employees in nine high-priority health occupations in rural and remote communities experiencing or at risk of service disruptions due to staffing challenges.

“The Beauval clinic, for as small as it is, has a very high intake for patients – some appointment-based and many walk-ins – especially from the adjacent First Nation (English River), Beauval, nearby resort villages and, sometimes, neighbouring communities such as Jans Bay,” former Beauval mayor and current chief administrative officer Nick Daigneault told Northern Pride. “We’ve seen multiple disruptions due to the lack of staff at our health centre, and because of a lack of relief nurses. This inclusion into this recruitment and retention program will be some hope we can fill in those vacancies and recruit not just new talent, but possibly entice some hometown nurses who work elsewhere to move back home. You never know, but that would be awesome.” Daigneault went on to say Beauval’s health care facility is struggling to keep up with the ever-increasing demand placed on it. “The facility itself is becoming too aged and too small to accommodate as well,” he added. “What Beauval also needs is its own doctor, as we only have ‘doctor days’ where they come in on specified days. A person needs to make an appointment almost a month in advance to get in. And, when they cancel out for whatever reason such as weather or scheduling issues, you’re left waiting for another month or so for follow ups. It makes dealing with chronic conditions or anything of that nature even harder unless you have the ability to travel. But, those are other issues to deal with. I am just glad to see the recruitment of nurses higher on the priority, I’m sure our current staff are already burning out and we have two nurses here retiring. I just hope filling those vacancies won’t cause more disruptions in service.”

According to the province, more than 530 hard-to-recruit positions have been filled as a direct result of the RRRI program, which is key to stabilizing and strengthening health care services in rural and northern communities. Participating communities have reported reduced reliance on contract nursing, the re-opening of acute care beds previously closed, fewer emergency room disruptions and expanded bed capacity. These outcomes reflect previously funded RRRI investments and demonstrate the program’s role in improving stability of care in participating communities.

“Expanding this incentive program plays a key role in helping recruit and retain health care professionals to provide patients across the province with team-based care,” Saskatchewan Health Authority vice-president of integrated northern health Julia Pemberton said. “By having more skilled health care professionals in these communities, we continue to build stable, collaborative teams that provide patient-centred care that is close to home.” The 2026-27 provincial budget invests more than $199 million, an increase of 27.6 per cent to advance Saskatchewan’s Health Human Resources (HHR) Action Plan, creating more career opportunities for health professionals and strengthening access to care for patients across the province.

The HHR Action Plan reflects the government’s ongoing commitment to expand the health care workforce; stabilize services in rural and northern communities; and build a stronger system to meet the needs of a growing population. Saskatchewan has invested more than $460 million since 2023 to strengthen the health workforce through recruitment, training expansion, incentives and retention initiatives. More than 7,500 health care professionals have joined the provincial health system since the launch of the HHR Action Plan. The RRRI program has been a key component of the province’s HHR Action Plan now in its fourth year. Details on health care opportunities, how to access them and information on the province’s HHR Action Plan are available at saskatchewan.ca/HHR.