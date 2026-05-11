ML Council Briefs

The following items were among those discussed at the regular meeting of Meadow Lake city council held Monday, April 27. All members of council were present.

Council: IN BRIEF:

Arena receives fire protection

During last week’s meeting, a motion was carried permitting city manager Amanda Flasch to enter a five-year contractual agreement with VIPOND/Alsask for system monitoring of the Meadow Lake Co-op Centre. “The Meadow Lake Co-op Centre is equipped with a fire alarm system monitored by VIPOND/Alsask,” explained parks and recreation manager Regan Beck in his official recommendation to council. “The current monitoring service term expires May 31. Parks and recreation requests permission from council to enter a five-year agreement with VIPOND/Alsask, with pricing held for five years, to continue monitoring services.” The cost for this service would be a monthly fee of $42.50 over a 60-month term. VIPOND/Alsask is a sub-office of VIPOND, a company founded by Gordon M. Vipond in 1945 and a fully owned subsidiary of Api Group Inc. located in Minnesota. VIPOND is dedicated to building safe and secure communities, offering quality products and services utilizing the latest technologies to provide the most innovative and cost-effective life safety solutions. The motion to enter the five-year agreement was made by councillor Mauri Young, seconded by councillor Ron Dishko and subsequently carried.

Fire calls down from 2025

As part of her monthly operational overview, city manager Amanda Flasch reported the overall number of fire calls was down when compared to the same time a year ago. As of March 31 of this year, Meadow Lake Fire and Rescue responded to 46 calls compared to 50 calls at the same time in 2025. During the month of March alone, firefighters responded to five fire alarms ringing, one first responder call, two EMS assist calls, two grass/brush fires, one natural gas leak, one multi-vehicle collision, one call classified as “other” and two structural fires. “Fire inspections (in March) included two repair garages, one body shop and the Co-op Centre concession,” Flasch noted in her report. “Firefighter training for March included live fire extinguisher training, wildland fire awareness and a practical ice rescue practice.” On the planning and development side of things, March saw three building permits issued with a total construction value of $774,000. “All three were for commercial renovations including the installation of a new dentist office in the 9th Avenue West mall,” Flasch’s report reads. “An application for a commercial renovation is under review.”

City clerk recognized

City clerk Kaila Lefort’s hard work, dedication and incomparable professionalism is being recognized by her peers at city hall. During last week’s meeting, mayor Merlin Seymour officially proclaimed May 3-9 Professional Municipal Clerks Week in the City of Meadow Lake. “Whereas 2026 is recognized as the 57th annual Professional Municipal Clerks Week and whereas the office of the professional municipal clerk – a time honoured and vital part of local government – exists throughout the world and is the oldest among public servants, on behalf of the City of Meadow Lake, I hereby proclaim the week of May 3-9 Professional Municipal Clerks Week,” Seymour’s proclamation read. The proclamation went on to note municipal clerks provide the professional link between the citizens, the local governing bodies and agencies of government at other levels. It also states municipal clerks serve as the information centre on functions of local government and community, and strive to improve administration through participation in education programs, seminars, workshops and annual meetings of their state, provincial, county and international professional organizations. “I further extend appreciation to our city clerk, Kaila Lefort, and to all professional municipal clerks for the vital services they perform and their exemplary dedication to the communities they represent,” Seymour concluded.