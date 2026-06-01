CHS grad named Junior Citizen of the Year

Hard work and a willingness to give back to his community has paid off for Meadow Lake’s Noah Cappelle. Cappelle, who graduated Friday (May 22) from Carpenter High School where he represented his class as valedictorian, was recently named as a recipient of the 2026 Saskatchewan Junior Citizen of The Year Award. The award recognizes young people between the ages of eight and 18 who demonstrate resilience in overcoming challenges, lead positive lifestyles, are actively involved in volunteering within their school and community, and consistently act with kindness and a strong sense of responsibility.

“It was kind of surprising,” Cappelle, 18, told Northern Pride. “I didn’t really think of myself as top in Saskatchewan necessarily. I do think I’m above average for Meadow Lake, but it’s Meadow Lake. Still, it is exciting to be recognized for something like this. It also helps me to feel all the hard work I have put in was worth it. It wasn’t going unnoticed.” According to the a biography published on the Saskatchewan Weekly Newspaper Association’s (SWNA) website (SWNA teamed with Lt.-Gov. Bernadette McIntyre, SaskPower and the Crown Investments Corporation to announce this year’s recipients), Cappelle is a student leader, athlete and community contributor who is committed to making a positive impact both in and out of school. “A big part of it, I’m sure, are my marks,” Cappelle said. “I have maintained a 95 per cent average throughout my entire school career. I am also very involved in sports in the community in leadership positions. I’ve been a captain, coach and referee in wrestling for years now, and I have been involved in wrestling most of my life. I was also a high school football captain last season, and I’ve also been involved in leadership roles when it comes to different aspects of the community.”

As student representative council (SRC) president, he works collaboratively with peers to enhance the school environment. He also serves as the student voice on the school community council and on the municipal recreation committee where he helps review applications that support local programs – demonstrating responsibility, fairness and strong civic awareness. “I also did my basic training with the army over the summer, have served as a cabin leader at Bethel Gospel Camp and I work at Pure Water Station,” Cappelle added. Throughout his journey, Cappelle has faced challenges that required resilience and adaptability, including managing health setbacks and seeking opportunities beyond his local community. He has consistently approached these experiences with determination and a positive mindset, continuing to support his peers and remain engaged in his goals.

“I worked ahead a lot in school last year and overfi lled my schedule,” he stated. “It was to the point where I took four science classes in one semester. This year, I was able to take seven spares and I am still graduating with more than 30 credits. I only have one class this semester, so I go to school until 11 a.m., and go to work from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. It’s a nice gig and I only work two or three times a week, so I still get to enjoy some free time.” Going forward, Cappelle has been accepted at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver for the dual-degree program that will earn him a bachelor of science and a masters in management. “That will serve as a jumping off point for me to hopefully more schooling,” he said. “I excel at that so much. I love learning and I excel in a learning environment.”

Meanwhile, other Junior Citizen of the Year recipients include Eli Bartlett of Prince Albert, Kynlee Hicks of Regina and Karianne Skopyk of Christopher Lake. The SWNA also recently announced Marinn Acorn of Prince Albert as the recipient of the Junior Citizen of the Year STEM Award, which recognizes a Saskatchewan youth who contains all the same qualities of a Junior Citizen of the Year and has an aptitude for science, technology, engineering or mathematics.

Each award recipient receives a $3,000 bursary provided by SaskPower. The awards will be presented today (May 28) by McIntyre at Government House. “It wasn’t one thing, but a combination of things, that earned me this award,” Cappelle said. “It’s about being well-rounded. It wasn’t just academics, it wasn’t just my involvement in sports or the community. I’m a Jack-of-all-trades, and a Jack-of-all-trades is a master of none, but is always better than a master of one.”