Co-op Centre hosts Youth Beef Expo

Anyone asking the age-old question of ‘Where’s the beef?’ needed to look no further than the Meadow Lake Co-op Centre. Tuesday, June 9, Moeller Hometown Arena in the Co-op Centre was the site for the first-ever Youth Beef Expo, an initiative developed by young cattle enthusiasts Haley Ogilvie, Emery Shkopich, Trace Hill, Jones Siklenka and McKaylah Himmelsbach who also belong to the Meadow Lake 4-H Beef Club.

The group was guided by a few moms who assisted along the way. “We started planning only about five weeks ago and the show was a huge success,” remarked Lori Shkopich, who assisted the group in organizing the event. “There were 43 youth exhibitors with more than 70 head of cattle.” The event opened with a social gathering and set-up the night before. “Everyone started bright and early June 9 with feeding, watering and preparing their animals for the show,” Shkopich continued. “The youth competed in events such as team grooming, showmanship, heifer classes, steer classes, prospect calf classes and cow/calf classes, as well as and overall female class. We are so thankful to have volunteers that stepped up and helped out.” Also contributing to the show’s overall success were judge Kehler Eaton, ring lady Casey Ogilvie, show marshall Braxxton Himmelsbach, show announcer Gary Ratke, secretary Kirsten Wright and prize coordinator Carmen Ogilvie.

“The exhibitors gained new skills and strengthened existing ones throughout the event,” Shkopich said. “They developed their abilities in grooming and fitting their beef animals, improved their public presentation and learned the finer points of setting up and showing their animals. Working alongside their peers also encouraged sportsmanship and camaraderie. Cheering each other on, offering help, and celebrating one another’s successes are all important parts of this sport, and it was incredible to watch these young people come together and support one another throughout the day.”

Winners were as follows: spring calf class, Wyatt Loewen (first), Barrett Heyden (second); grand champion heifer, Axtyn Brookes; reserve champion heifer, Jillian Burgess; grand champion steer, Emery Shkopich; reserve champion steer, Knight Cheze; male prospect calf class, Emery Shkopich (first), Kate Kope (second); female prospect calf class, Kate Kope; two-year-old cow/calf grand champion, Jillian Burgess; two-year-old cow/ calf reserve champion, Kennedy Gorst; three-year-old cow/calf grand champion, Emery Shkopich; three-year-old cow/ calf reserve champion, Kinsey Weber; overall female grand champion, Axtyn Brookes; overall female reserve champion, Jillian Burgess; pee wee showmanship class, Waylon Gorst (first), Duke Yablonski (second); junior showmanship class, Trey Ogilvie (first), Mary Kope (second); intermediate showmanship class, Jillian Burgess (first), Laney Weber (second); senior showmanship class, Haley Ogilvie (first), Ella Warner (second); overall showman grand champion, Haley Ogilvie; and overall showman reserve champion, Ella Warner.

Shkopich concluded by saying the event would not have been possible without the support of its sponsors. “We are incredibly grateful for their commitment, encouragement and belief in the Youth Beef Expo throughout its planning and development,” she said.