Long-term care levy approved

The City of Meadow Lake is still paying for its portion of the Northwest Community Lodge. During the June 8 meeting of Meadow Lake city council, a long-term care facility levy bylaw was adopted allowing for the city to continue collecting money from ratepayers to be put toward its share of construction costs for the community’s long-term care facility.

“In 2013, council began implementing a long-term care facility levy for residential and multi-unit properties,” explained Asma Qadri, the city’s director of finance, in her official recommendation to council. “These funds are placed in a reserve account and will be used to pay for the city’s portion of the local share of the Northland Pioneer Lodge replacement project.” Northland Pioneer Lodge, which was located within the city, was replaced by the Northwest Community Lodge just north of town. The new lodge officially opened its doors in 2022. “The city’s portion of the local share of the project was expected to be just under $4 million,” Qadri continued. “To date, the city has paid the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) a total of $4,164,434.34; $3,015,020.00 of which has been paid by the long-term care levies collected to date. To pay the remaining balance, the city, in 2022, took out a loan of $1.6 million, as the timing for payments occurred before the timing of all levy collections.” Qadri went on to note the levy collected from 2023 onward has been utilized in part for the long-term care project commitment and for the loan payment. “The levy is to remain in place until the total amount paid plus any debt interest accrued is paid off,” she said. “It is estimated the long-term care levy shall continue to be collected until 2032. In 2015, the levy was set at $125 per dwelling unit. According to the 2026 budget, this amount will remain the same for 2026.”

The bylaw was moved by councillor Marty Bishop and seconded by councillor Ron Dishko. “This is just a continuation of what we have done over the years to help offset the cost when it comes to our contribution to the new facility,” reiterated mayor Merlin Seymour. “Well, it’s no longer a new facility but we’re still paying for it.” Seymour also said the levy brings in close to $245,000 annually. Bishop, meanwhile, asked how long the levy will remain in place, wondering if it would be until 2029. “It will be until 2032,” Seymour answered. “I wish it was 2026, but…”