On June 20 at approximately 10 p.m., an unidentified male entered a gas station on Flying Dust First Nation while staff were closing for the night.

The male confronted the staff and proceeded to steal a large sum of cash. At this point in time it’s not believed weapons were involved.

The male was described as wearing all black with a face covering and hat, average build and taller than 5’7″. The suspect fled the area on foot, but was not located.

Anyone with information related to this event is encouraged to contact the Meadow Lake RCMP at 306-236-2570 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.