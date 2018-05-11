Due to the quality of water coming in at the City of Meadow Lake’s water treatment plant, the Water Security Agency has issued a community wide precautionary drinking water advisory for all users supplied by city water. This advisory is issued effective Friday, May 11, 2018 and will remain in place until further notice.

The affected area will be all residents and businesses of the City of Meadow Lake and Flying Dust First Nation supplied with municipal water.

This advisory will be in place until further notice. While the advisory is on, residents are advised to boil all drinking water for at least one minute prior to use or use an alternate water source known to be safe.

Any water taken from the city system prior to this notice going into effect is still safe to consume normally.