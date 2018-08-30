This morning (Thursday, Aug. 30), a Facebook video was brought to the attention of the Meadow Lake RCMP. The video depicts a silver van driving in a school zone, allegedly at a high rate of speed. The van appears to be driving on four shredded tires and weaves in and out of the appropriate lane of traffic before turning into a local gas station.

There is commentary under the video that numerous people had seen this vehicle driving around town in a dangerous manner, but no reports were received by members of the public. An off duty RCMP member reported the vehicle, at which time on duty RCMP entered into an investigation, and were eventually able to locate the vehicle, parked at a residence.

The Meadow Lake RCMP are requesting members of the public phone RCMP at 306-236-2570, 310-RCMP (7267) or 911 if they encounter behaviour that requires police attention. Members of the public should not assume because something is posted on social media it has been reported to the police.